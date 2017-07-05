Check out the shiny new thing lighting up Rocky's CBD

TOWN FIRST: Bishopp Outdoor Advertising CEO Brad Bishopp and Nick McAlpine with the company's first Rockhampton digital billboard.

AMBER alerts, emergency notices and local businesses will feature on the newest addition to Rockhampton's CBD.

An electronic billboard atop the recently revamped 36 East St will catch the eye of thousands of motorists

as they cross the "old bridge" and enter the city heart.

Essentially a large LED television screen, the billboard will also help promote local initiatives and events and offer an advertising platform.

The company behind central Queensland's first electronic billboard, Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, have also struck a deal with the Rockhampton Regional Council to provide 10% of the advertising for community use.

Bishopp CEO Brad Bishopp said having been in the Rockhampton community for 23 years, free advertising was a way for them to "give something back".

"Right across the country, digital billboards are being rolled out as a smart

and effective way of advertising.

"Over the past six months, we've been working with council and the business community to develop this exciting addition to the Rockhampton CBD.

"We're excited to be bringing a new energy to the city centre and an exciting new advertising opportunity for local businesses."

With more than 80% of the content advertised on his company's billboards for small and medium businesses.

"So this is a great boost for the local economy," Mr Bishopp said.

"We're proud to be bringing this exciting addition to the Rockhampton CBD."

The technology comes

as the Rockhampton Regional Council switches on a range of smart technologies throughout the revitalised CBD and riverbank.