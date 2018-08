L-R Shelly Williams, Laura Reber and Bailey Goltz at the Yeppoon Race Day.Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

L-R Shelly Williams, Laura Reber and Bailey Goltz at the Yeppoon Race Day.Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin Liam Fahey

EYES weren't just on the track at the picturesque Keppel Park racecourse on Saturday, with plenty of stunning looks by stylish punters.

The meeting coincided with the return of Winx, who won her 26th straight win at Royal Randwick.

Were you snapped by our photographer? Check out the gallery below.