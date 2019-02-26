Menu
TOO CUTE: Danielle Stevens sent in this adorable photo of her dog Thor, who decided that if he put holes in the blanket he could wear it as a poncho.
Danielle Stevens
Life

Check out these CQ pets in sticky situations

Aden Stokes
by
26th Feb 2019 5:30 PM
THE bond between Thor and Danielle Stevens was cemented the moment they laid eyes on one another.

Ms Stevens said she and partner Rick Hornagold had owned Thor, a bull Arab, since he was 11 weeks old.

"The day we went around to view him, he was the last of his litter and the odd one out,” Ms Stevens said.

"His brother and sisters were all black, where Thor was just like his mum, white and brindle.

"When we walked out back, as soon as Thor saw us, he came over and sat between my partner's feet and that's where he stayed the whole time we were there.

"We couldn't leave him behind, I mean look at him and those eyes.”

Thor, who will be turning four this year, has a sister, Willow, who is blind, and a foster sister, Hannah.

The playful pup also has two cat siblings, Biscuit and Bella, of whom he is not the biggest fan.

Ms Stevens said Thor loved going for car rides to the beach, playing in the water and playing with foster sister Hannah.

"He also likes to go for walks, loves giving cuddles and likes being around my partner, he is attached to his hip,” she said.

"He is my partner's dog, sometimes I feel he loves Thor more than me.

"Thor is a big boy and a goof ball and has one unique personality.”

Check out the gallery below for CQ's pets in predicaments.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
