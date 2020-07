Check out today’s law list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday July 29.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing)

Alberts, William James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Anglesey, Rhys Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Ansford, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Arafa, Ahmed 1 2:00PM

Ashraf, Mossa 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Clayton John 1 9:00AM

Baker, Leonard George 1 2:00PM

Baker, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bamford, Andrew Arthur 1 2:00PM

Bamford, Andrew Arthur 1 9:00AM

Barclay, Peter William John 1 9:00AM

Barry, Andrina Romona 1 9:00AM

Barsah, Mislaam Lewis 1 2:00PM

Bashford, Reagen Dallas Stanleigh 1 9:00AM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss 1 2:00PM

Blair, Harrison 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM

Bradden, Marlon Joe, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bradden, Marlon Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Grahame John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Bryce, Daniel Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Larinda Alita-Shylee 1 9:00AM

Chalmers, Glenn Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cicchini, Kerri Ann 1 9:00AM

Collett, Ronald 1 2:00PM

Collett, Ronald Y, Mr 1 2:00PM

Conway, Levi Soloman, Mr 1 9:00AM

Currey, Craig Troy, Mr 1 2:00PM

Dakin, Jack Anthony, Mr 1 2:00PM

Darken, Selwyn 1 9:00AM

Darken, Selwyn 1 2:00PM

Doyle, Simon 1 2:00PM

Doyle, Simon 1 2:00AM

Flenady, Chloe Alyce 1 9:00AM

Gardner, Kate Helen 1 9:00AM

Geiger, Giobi Sydney 1 2:00PM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 2:00PM

Gibson, Phillip Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Gleeson, Reece James 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Sharntee Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Gooda, Francis Gerald Joseph, Mr 1 2:00PM

Gooda, Steven Dean 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harrison, William Shade 1 2:00PM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms 3 9:00AM

Hinga, Billi Jo 1 9:00AM

Hurrell, Felix Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 2:00PM

Jewell, Daniel Terry 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Brendan Lee 1 9:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 1 2:00PM

Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr 1 2:00PM

Kemp, Delphine Cecilia Joyce 1 9:00AM

Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM

Lill, Bailey Joseph 1 9:00AM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Lovett, Bradley Scott Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Lowien, Jordan Jack 1 2:00PM

Ludlow, Dylan Andrew 1 2:00PM

Machno, Eli 1 2:00PM

Malcolm, Latarney Rose 1 9:00AM

Many, Neil Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mason, Allan Boyd 1 9:00AM

Masso, Shyhne Elaine 1 2:00PM

Masso, Taylah Le 1 2:00PM

Maxwell, Adam John 1 9:00AM

Mccristal, Raine Johnathan 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Greggory Noel 1 2:00PM

Mckinley, Sironen John William 1 2:00PM

Mclachlan, Chloe Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mclarty, Steven Ronald, Mr 1 2:00PM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr 1 2:00PM

Miller, Ivan James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mills, Benjamin Paguira, Mr 1 9:00AM

Montzka, John 1 2:00PM

Mooney, Lauren Tenneal 1 2:00PM

Moore, Adam Lee, Mr 1 2:00PM

Moulder, Christopher James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muggeridge, Christopher John 1 2:00PM

Newell, Fiona Kay 1 9:00AM

Oakley, Karl Eric, Mr 1 8:30AM

Parker, Pamela Kathleen 1 2:00PM

Proctor, Gary William 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Jaydan Joseph 1 2:00PM

Remynse, Breahna Siahn 1 2:00PM

Reynolds, Daniel Roberts, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Malcolm Edgar, Mr 1 2:00PM

Richings, Alexander Joseph 1 2:00PM

Ricks, Marcus Scott 1 2:00PM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 8:30AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 9:00AM

Riini, Miranda Nicole Kapua Te 1 2:00PM

Sabin, Clifford Andrew 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Martin Beau Hunter 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Cara Leigh 1 9:00AM

Sigvart, Ryan Robert 1 9:00AM

Smith, Anita 1 2:00PM

Smith, Justin Neil 1 9:00AM

Stainkey, Jamie Steven 1 9:00AM

Tory, Christopher Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Mitchell 1 2:00PM

Van De Wetering, Pieter John 1 9:00AM

Walker, Jody Robert-Lee 1 9:00AM

Walker, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM

Watson, Jamie Andrew 1 2:00PM

Watson, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM

Watts, Beau James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Renee 1 9:00AM

White, James Kelvin 1 9:00AM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 2:00PM

Whyte, Alison Leigh 1 2:00PM

Williams, Graham Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Willmot, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM