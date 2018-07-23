Check out Toowoomba's House of Year in Millionaire's Row

HOUSE OF YEAR: Downs Designer Homes won the House of the Year Award for its stunning European-style home in Kara View Court, Rangeville.

THREE Toowoomba builders took out major awards at the 2018 Master Builders Downs and Western Housing and Construction Awards.

The awards were held on Friday night at Rumours International, where builders from around the region had their impeccable work showcased.

From complete structural makeovers and refurbished iconic buildings, to decadent mansions and decorative interiors, this year's winners have made their mark on Toowoomba and beyond.

Hutchinson Builders, Swish Design and Construct and Downs Designer Homes were the major award winners.

The Project of the Year Award went to Hutchinson Builders for the refurbishment of St Vincent's Private Hospital.

Swish Design and Construct took out the President's Award for Sander House at Kleinton.

But the House of the Year went to Downs Designer Homes, for its stunning European-style home in Kara View Court, Rangeville.

Owner Jeff Bubeck followed on from his 2016 success, winning House of the Year for the second time in three years for their European-inspired lifestyle residence in Rangeville. The home was also recognised for best Individual Home over $2 million and Best Residential Swimming Pool.

The home, designed by architect John Simpson, is hard to miss when heading down the elite street.

The impressive residence is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop and draws on architecture from the great villas of Europe.

With its Spanish imported roof, a detailed chimney and decorative corbels, the home can be admired from all angles.

Mr Bubeck said it was one of the largest homes he had built in his 28 years of business.

The home owners are a professional couple from Toowoomba and two years ago Mr Bubeck and his wife travelled to India with the clients to source unique materials.

When accepting his award Mr Bubeck gave a little background into the construction of the award-winning home.

"The owners came to me early on and asked if I was open to sourcing material from overseas, materials that just weren't available in Australia and ones that would make their home more authentic and unique," he said.

"After an eye-opening trip to India what I wasn't expecting was for the last of the materials to take a year to arrive and to say everything was as ordered is not quite right.

"But it is a testament to the trades who worked on the project who made sure that the finishes were to the exact high standard it deserved."

