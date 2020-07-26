Check out Wanderers’ goal tally after just three games

Wanderers' midfielder Hayden Pease scored a goal in his team’s 8-nil win over Southern Suburbs on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Wanderers men have continued on their winning way in the RHA 2020 Cup.

They ran out 8-nil winners against Southern Suburbs on Saturday, Aaron Thompson leading the way with a hat-trick.

Wanderers remain unbeaten and have scored 27 goals in the first three games of the competition - but it’s the other side of the ledger that has player/coach Aaron Harmsworth just as impressed.

“Goal scoring is not an issue and probably more pleasing is we’ve kept a clean sheet,” he said.

“That’s not to say other teams aren’t having shots; our keeper Danny White, particularly last week, has made some cracking saves.

“What’s good is we’ve got the desire to not allow other teams to score, regardless of the scoreline.”

Harmsworth praised striker Cooper Johnson, who was one of the team’s five goalscorers on Saturday.

“Cooper’s been doing a lot of our work up front, and I would identify him as our main player at the moment,” he said.

Wanderers' striker Cooper Johnson (right) earned high praise from player/coach Aaron Harmsworth. Picture: Jann Houley

“He’s very fit and he’s a quality player and he’s one of the best receivers of the ball going forward.

“He’s an out and out striker, you don’t get too many people who can score goals the way he does.”

Harmsworth said his team didn’t start as well as he would have liked against Souths, despite leading 3-nil at half-time

“We were trying to go very direct. We were probably a bit too enthusiastic and trying to score with every touch,” he said.

“Once we slowed the game down in the second half and threw some passes together and Souths started to fatigue a little bit we came home pretty well.”

Harmsworth said he was happy with how his side was tracking.

“We’ve had three games and it’s starting to feel like we’re getting into the season now,” he said.

“I think the fact it’s a shortened season means you can probably concentrate your efforts a little bit more.

“All our blokes are keen. We’re training well and we’re playing well.”

RHA 2020 Cup Week 3 results

Division 1 men: Wanderers 8 (A Thompson 3, C Johnson, J Cass 2, H Pease, J Burtt) def Southern Suburbs 0. Frenchville Rovers 8 (L Sisley, D Fraser, K Lenzina, K Williams, J Bass 2, N Moffat 2) def Park Avenue Brothers 1 (J Burns).

Division 1 women: Southern Suburbs Gold 3 (C Knuth 3) def Southern Suburbs Black 1 (M Dobbs). Park Avenue Brothers 2 (A Reynolds, K Cudby) def Frenchville Rovers 0.