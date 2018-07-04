Check out what our region has to offer these holidays

In celebration of our mighty Fitzroy River, this three-day event will showcase arts, culture, entertainment and food.

SCHOOL holidays are all about having fun with family and friends.

Here are five events across the region sure to create memories.

1. Rockhampton River Festival

In celebration of our mighty Fitzroy River, this three-day event will showcase arts, culture, entertainment and food.

Where: Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St

When: Friday, July 13 from 3pm to Sunday, July 15.

2. Heritage Village Markets

Visitors can check out a variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids, and rides for people of all ages.

The markets will be held on Sunday from 8am at Rockhampton Heritage Village - located on Boundary Rd in Parkhurst.

3. School's Out Art Mash-Up

This two hour activity, aimed at children aged six to 10, gives them a break from their homework and studies to have fun and experiment with rock art.

Cost: $25

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room

When: Tuesday, July 10 from 10am.

4. 3D Printing Workshops

A range of free, 3D computer-aided design workshops.

People can find out how to create 3D objects using a 3D printer.

Bookings are essential by calling 4936 8043.

Where: Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover St

When: Wednesday, July 11 from 10am.

5. Koorana Crocodile Farm

Located at 65 Savages Rd in Coowonga, Koorana Crocodile Farm offers an experience like none other of its kind - an insight into crocodiles, crocodile feeding and a hands-on photo opportunity with a small crocodile.

Open from 10am each day, the first tour is held at 10.30am before a second tour at 1pm.

Contact 4934 4749 for more information.