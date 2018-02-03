Check out what's on in CQ across the weekend

DISCOVER RAIL HISTORY: Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines this Sunday at Archer Park Rail Museum.

DISCOVER RAIL HISTORY: Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines this Sunday at Archer Park Rail Museum. Allan Reinikka ROK080413atram4

FRIDAY

9.30am:

are returning to CWA Hall, Jardine Park, Wandal Rd on Friday, February 2. All are welcome to attend to sew and chat.

10am:

Every week, a group of keen knitters and crafters use yarn donated by the community to create warm items for the Homeless Connect initiative held annually in Rockhampton as well as other local charities. Learn skills and make new friend in this hive of craft activity at the library held between 10-11.30am.

7pm:

Public skating session every Friday night at the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Music, games, skates for hire, fund family atmosphere from 7-9.30pm.

7.30pm:

The Caves recreation hall is hosting its first old time/new vogue dance for 2018 on Friday. There will be live music at the event which starts at 7.30pm. Lucky door, raffle, various prizes and a delicious supper will cost $10 admission. For more information, phone 0438289592.

SATURDAY

9.30am:

The first four classes free. Ages 6-99. You are about to enter a lifetime of friendship, physical fitness and spiritual strength as you learn the honourable art of Kyokushin Karate. Our teachers are highly qualified and experienced, and classes are run safely and enjoyably. Located at Karate Hall, Goss Park, Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton City.

12pm:

Join Capricorn Coast Rugby Club for a hangi and fantastic day of rugby. It will be held at Croc Park, Cooee Bay. Contact the club today if you would like to play or register a team. Registration is $10 a player.

2pm: QCWA Wandal branch are holding their monthly meeting and cent sale on Saturday, February 3 in the CWA Hall, Jardine Park, Wandal Rd commencing at 2pm.

SUNDAY

7am:

in Rockhampton is holding a book fair at its clubhouse which will be open from 7-10am. There will be a variety of books for all ages, including many educational books. All money donated will stay in our local community.

8am:

The markets, which are held in Bolsover St between 8am-noon every Sunday.

9am:

in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

9am:

The annual Sports and Health Expo is a community event aimed at encouraging our community to become healthier and more active, engage in sport and recreation activities and to learn about better health and well-being.

The event started in 2008 and in its 10th year we anticipate to see more than 3000 people walk through the doors to see more than 100 site holders. There will be sporting demonstrations, displays, workshops and education sessions throughout the day.

The expo will target all ages, particularly children and promoting involvement in sports and recreation initiatives from the grass roots level.

So if you are a young mum or dad looking for an activity for the kids to join, an elite athlete looking for a mentor or someone just looking to improve your general fitness and health with like minded people, then come along.

Location - Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd, Wandal.