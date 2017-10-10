Check your lotto tickets now: Hunt for Rocky's mystery millionaire

YOU could have woken up a millionaire and not even known it.

One Rockhampton resident or visitor has won the division one prize in Saturday Gold Lotto, but has yet to discover the life-changing news.

Golden Casket Australia this morning has called on everyone who entered to check their ticket to see if they have won the more than $1 million prize.

The winning entry was purchased at The Lucky Charm Rockhampton in the Northside Plaza on Musgrave St, and was registered to a Winners Circle Card.

However Golden Casket officials have no way of sharing the good news as their contact details are not up to date.

Golden Casket spokesperson Elissa Lewis said there are one million reasons why Rockhampton residents or visitors to the region should immediately check their Gold Lotto tickets.

"Imagine starting the week winning more than $1 million," she said. "It's the type of news you would want to hear straight away.

"What a fantastic way to kick start the week.

"We're keen to unite the newest Queensland Gold Lotto winner with their prize so we are urging anyone who bought an entry in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw to check their ticket - either online at thelott.com, with the Lott mobile app or at a retail outlet."

Throughout Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3779 on Saturday 9 October 2017.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3799 on Saturday 7 October 2017 were 18, 34, 31, 7, 13 and 15, while the supplementary numbers were 27 and 17.

Last financial year, there were 82 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $80 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 325 so far this calendar year, including 85 won by Golden Casket customers.

There are more chances to win big this week with tomorrow night's Oz Lotto offering $2 million, while Thursday's Powerball draw has a huge $10 million up for grabs.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $5.08 million for draw 1068, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $4.14 million for draw 10187.