Hunt for mystery $369,000 Lotto winner

There’s a Gold Lotto winner somewhere in the bayside but they’ve still not surfaced after 12 months.

IT'S been 12 months since Lotto officials began the hunt for a mystery winner from the bayside and they're still no closer to finding them.

Somewhere in the area, someone has a ticket worth $369,059.13 tucked away.

They may not even know it's a winner.

The ticket shared division one in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3787 drawn on November 4, 2017.

It was bought Nextra Capalaba Park News in the Capalaba Park Shopping Centre and shared the big win with 11 other tickets across Australia.

But as it is not registered to a Winners Circle card, Golden Casket officials have no way to contact the winner to deliver the news and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart urged anyone who bought an entry into that draw to check their tickets.

"On the one year anniversary of the Saturday Gold Lotto draw, we are making another public appeal in the hope that our mystery division one winner will be united with their prize," Mr Hart said.

"We are hoping that everyone keeps an eye out for any unchecked Saturday Gold Lotto tickets that could be lying around their home.

"The winning ticket could be anywhere, from a car glovebox, to a junk draw, to a reusable shopping bag.

"Think of how the past year would have been different if you discovered your division one win last November!

"In Queensland, customers have up to seven years to claim their prizes - so there's still time, but the clock is ticking."

Nextra Capalaba Park News owner manager Leigh Harrison said she was eager to unite the winner with their division one prize.

"It was great to have sold that division one winning ticket and we can't wait to unite our winner with their prize!

"It's been almost a year, so we are really hoping we can find the winner as soon as possible so that they can start enjoying their life being more than $300,000 richer!

"We tell all of our customers about the mystery winner and have encouraged them to check their old tickets in the hope that our winner discovers their division one win!"

The winning numbers on the ticket were 22, 7, 30, 4, 17 and 26, so if they are your lucky numbers, it might be worth checking the bottom of your sock draw for a stray tickets.

It could change your life.