Cheerful concerts welcome the festive season

LIT UP: Two Carols by Candlelight concerts will be held in Rockhampton between December 12 and 15.

LIT UP: Two Carols by Candlelight concerts will be held in Rockhampton between December 12 and 15. Contributed

FIREWORKS, a visit from Santa and some great Christmas carol singing - that's what audiences can expect from the Mayor's Carols By Candlelight to be held in Rockhampton in December.

The Mayor's Carols by Candlelight concerts - one at the Pilbeam Theatre and a second at the Music Bowl - bring thousands of Central Queenslanders together to celebrate Christmas.

Starring local performers and musicians, the concerts are filled with joyful Christmas songs and classic Christmas carols, an opportunity for audience members to sing along.

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow said that Carols by Candlelight was a great way to ring in the Christmas season.

"I think by the time December comes around many of us are looking forward to taking some time to relax and be with family and friends and Carols by Candlelight is a great way to do that,” she said.

The artistic director of Carols by Candlelight, Melanie March, is putting together a wonderful evening of Christmas songs and carols starring local performers.

In keeping with the Legacy CQ being this year's charity recipient, there will be a moving rendition of A Silent Night - Christmas 1915, by Irish writer Cormack MacConnell, which harks back to the First World War and the remarkable events that took place on Christmas Day on the western front in 1914 and to a lesser extent in 1915.

The Pilbeam Theatre concert on Wednesday, December 12 at 7pm is a ticketed event with tickets priced at adults $12, pensioners and children $8. Tickets are on sale now at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and online at www.seeitlive.com.au

The Music Bowl concert will be held on Saturday, December 15 at 7pm (gates open 5pm) with entry by gold coin donation. Refreshments will be on sale. Gates open at 5pm with markets and food stalls at the Music Bowl.