Cheers to celebrate the launch of the first writers festival

CHEERS: CCWF Nene Davies is excited to share bubbles and beer with everyone to celebrate the launch of the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival on Thursday. Contributed

WRITING itself into the Yeppoon history books, the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival launches this Thursday with bubbles and beer at Chapter.

CCWF festival director Nene Davies says the committee can't wait for the festival, running from May31 to June2 in

Yeppoon.

"We are thrilled to launch the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival, a first for our region,” she said.

"It's been quite the journey and we're on the fast track to our May31 festival opening.

"We've been blown away by the positivity and encouragement from the whole community.”

Director Nene Davies says Yeppoon writers have been coming out of the woodwork wanting to tell their stories.

"People have emailed us telling us they've always wanted to write but haven't known where to start,” she said.

"Emerging writers, people who read, people who want to learn how to write stories, people who want to be surrounded by others who love reading and writing.

"We've been so pleased to hear from everyone and can't wait to share the first Capricorn Coast Writers Festival with you all.”

The call is out for volunteers or anyone who would like to donate and get involved in putting on the festival.

Email the team at info@capricorncoastwriters festival.com or connect with us on Instagram or Facebook.

"We would like to thank our wonderfully supportive and generous community, without you this event would not be possible,” Nene said.

"Take our launch for example, Star Liquor Yeppoon have very kindly donated the wine. Just lovely.”

CCWF OFFICIAL LAUNCH

This Thursday, March21, 6.30pm

Hill St, Yeppoon

Chapter bookshop at 6.30pm

Official launch and program reveal

Beer and bubbles