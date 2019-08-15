Cheers! When new James Squire pub will open

NEW LOOK: A render of the new Savvy Squire coming to The Wharf at Mooloolaba. Picture: Contributed

THE much-anticipated James Squire brewhouse set to transform one of the region's most established venues will open on Thursday, August 29.

The Savvy Squire, a venue created in partnership with ALH Group and Lion, is currently being fitted out at the former site of The Wharf Tavern, in Parkyn Pde, Mooloolaba.

The new brewhouse will showcase the full range of James Squire beers on tap, in a nod to the rapidly growing craft beer industry, which grew by 14.1 per cent last year.

Lion brand director of craft, Malcolm Eadie, said the new location would be the "perfect spot" for their latest venue.

The brand was named after a convict, James Squire, who became Australia's first brewer.

The new venue overlooks the Mooloolah River, and its interior has been stripped back, to reveal original brickwork with plenty of copper, timber and black metal throughout.

"Mooloolaba Wharf is a hub for locals as well as thousands of visitors each year, who can now enjoy their favourite James Squire brew paired with a delicious meal in a quintessential Queensland setting, overlooking the scenic Mooloolah River," Mr Eadie said.

Head chef Neil Mann will be in charge of the kitchen at The Savvy Squire, and said he'd created a contemporary pub menu based around the beer range.

"We have pub classics like the Squires fish and chips and chicken parmigiana, as well as some unique dishes made using local seafood and fresh produce from the local hinterlands," he said.

"We are also excited to hero the James Squire range in some of our signature dishes such as our crispy chicken wings with a One Fifty Lashes glaze and pork chops with Orchard Crush confit apples.

"For me, it is all about pushing the boundaries of pub food and surprising our visitors."

The new pub was set to hire 50 locals.

Beers on tap include One Fifty Lashes Pale Ale, Swindler Tropical Ale, Jack of Spades Porter and the Hop Thief 10 American Pale Ale due for release in September, while other limited edition brews will also be available.