Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Health issued a recall for Blackall Gold Washed Rind 200g with a best before September 10, 2018 due to a high E. coli count.
Queensland Health issued a recall for Blackall Gold Washed Rind 200g with a best before September 10, 2018 due to a high E. coli count.
Health

Cheese recalled due to E. coli threat

Michael Nolan
by
25th Jul 2018 9:02 AM

THE Queensland Department of the Health issued a product recall for Blackall Gold Washed Rind 200g items with a best before date of September 10, 2018.

The recall is due high E.coli count, which may cause illness if eaten.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product has been available for sale at Fresh food markets, grocers and selected IGA stores in Queensland.

For more information call the Woombye Cheese Company on 0413 808 489.

cheese e. coli editors picks food recall food safety
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    premium_icon Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    Breaking EXCITING project would employ more than 200 people, generate 24,500 visitor nights annually and boost $8.2 million in the local economy.

    CQ man sues ex-employer for $1m+ over workplace injury

    premium_icon CQ man sues ex-employer for $1m+ over workplace injury

    News SURGERY was needed after 200kg drums injured the man at trading port

    REVEALED: Why the LSC budget divided the council table

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why the LSC budget divided the council table

    News LUDWIG says budget sets up future region, but not all agreed

    'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    premium_icon 'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    News Mary Stokker was walking to get milk when up to 10 dogs attacked.

    Local Partners