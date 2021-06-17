Chef caught after taking pics of naked girl through window

A Palmview man has been jailed after taking photos of a naked 10-year-old girl.

A Coast man who took photos of a naked 10-year-old girl through her bedroom window has been sentenced for possessing child exploitation material.

Bradley Philip Moffitt Marks, 49, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday to making and possessing child exploitation material, using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material and failing to comply with a reporting condition.

The court heard police arrested Marks on June 30, 2020, after an investigation into him possessing photos of naked children.

The father of two had 14 photos, including five pictures he'd taken of a 10-year-old girl.

The pictures were not of his children.

Judge Glen Cash said the Palmview man had taken the pictures of the girl through a gap in a fence that looked through to the child's bedroom.

The other photos were of naked children not known to Marks.

Marks' defence barrister, Nathan Turner, said offending was a result of a combination of factors in his client's life, including losing his job as a chef and getting injured in a car accident.

Mr Turner said his client's drinking got significantly worse throughout 2020.

The court heard Marks said he didn't remember taking the photos of the 10-year-old because he was so intoxicated.

"Mr Marks accepts the role alcohol played in the offending (and said) 'I've let a lot of people down and I must now atone for my behaviour'," Mr Turner said.

"It doesn't excuse his behaviour but it does give your honour some context why he engaged in this behaviour."

Marks, who has been held in custody since his arrest, was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail.

He will be eligible for parole in October, 16 months after his initial arrest.