Chef fires up his ovens for the first time this year

Celebrity Chef Consultant and Chef Shane Bailey has fired up his ovens for the first time to smoke some beef brisket bacon.

Mr Bailey runs the Celebrity Chef program for Beef Australia where famous Australian chefs work together at the event's restaurant and connect with some of the biggest Australian producers of beef.

"I'm very excited," he said.

"I've been with Beef Australia since 2014 and this is my third event.

"Basically, I'm here a couple days early to make sure everything's ready for when my team hits the ground and they can get running."

Brisket bacon cooked by Shane Bailey.

He stated that it was his job to help secure Celebrity Chefs.

He also told the Noosa Magazine that he had worked at Capricorn Food and Wine for seven years and is now its Executive Chef.

Beef Australia is fast approaching - it begins this Sunday and extends until next Saturday.

The Celebrity Chef team is coming in from all around Australia to prepare for the event.

"We've got chefs from every state and territory," Mr Bailey said.

"There's two for Queensland and two for the Northern Territory as well.

"They're also all from around Australia and most of them have worked with us at the last two events."

He said he was preparing for their arrival.

READ: $23m worth of cattle to be shown at Beef Australia

READ: Livestock leaders partake in workshop to share their story

"My team arrives tomorrow, so I've got to duck out of the scene for about eight chefs," he said.

"They're excited.

"In total, we have around thirty chefs working, including about eleven celebrity chefs."

According to Good Food Magazine, Mr Bailey really stressed the importance of using local, and if not, Australian produce when he worked for Sunshine Coast's Noosa Boathouse.

He still holds to this food philosophy which proved good for the Beef Capital of Australia and in a region where there was a high demand for Australian beef, according to Beef Advance Rockhampton.

Beef Australia is all about celebrating the Australian beef industry.

"We've got ten of the best producers, so we've got producers from around Australia," Mr Bailey said.

"I've got to say there's some amazing, amazing people that are in there."