Belgium-born chef brings world of experience to Rocky

Headricks Lane executive chef Roel Van Camp shared his cullinary exellence in a What's Your Beef masterclass in Rockhampton yesterday.

FROM Brussels to Melbourne, Brisbane and now the Beef Capital, Roel Van Camp is a cut above in Rockhampton's culinary game.

The executive chef at high-end restaurant and brewery Headricks Lane was among the top professionals sharing their passion with a 500-strong crowd during a What's Your Beef masterclass yesterday.

At just 30 years old, Roel has already spent more than half his life in the kitchen, working his way up from a "dishy" aged 13 to his current posting.

"I did my studies in Belgium, went to culinary school, graduating when I was 20," he said.

"I did my apprenticeship there for a few years, travelling to Asia, Melbourne, and Rockhampton, Queensland.

"With Headricks opening as well, somebody offered me the position as executive chef and they proposed I come to Rockhampton and open a new restaurant and brewery and I took the offer."

Roel had no qualms packing up his life, in fact it's one of the things he loves most about the profession.

"You can leave the country as a chef with nothing and know you will find a job anywhere in the world, it's just hard to find chefs, I have found that in Rocky as well," he said.

There was no shortage of talent in town yesterday though, as Roel shared the stage with Justin Triffett of Rocky Top Restaurant and Matt Sinclair of Masterchef 2016 fame.

The day offered a boost for local vendors as well, with food stalls scattered throughout Victoria Park.

Roel hopes to stamp his own taste of world experience on the city; something Headricks has already made headway in over the past six months.

"It's more of a challenge as well, because Rockhampton - regional Queensland - is not really that far ahead as Brisbane and Noosa, so we are trying to make a statement here," he said.

"We are trying to get people to know what good food is, bring the city to Rocky.

"They come in there and they think they are in Brisbane or Melbourne or Sydney so I think that's cool about it, and of course the food as well I guess."

The Wholly Cow event was a preview to Thursday night's sold-out Beef Australia launch at Headricks Lane, for which Roel has created a six-course beef-inspired degustation, down to the last bite.

"We basically render the fat, and instead of using butter in the dessert we use the beef fat, it is a bit silly," he said.

Secret Sunday Steak Madness: Sunday, May 14: Details are scant, but this is not to be missed.

Beefing Sunday Up: Sunday, May 21: Chef Suie Mitchel will step through delightful courses, and Treasury Wines rep Carissa Stark will match with the menu.

Beef Capital BBQ Festival: Across three days, May 26-28 at Callaghan Park.: Low and slow theme throughout the festival, presented by The Smokin Yak.

Wholly Cow month will continue throughout May as a showcase of the region's offerings.