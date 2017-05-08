27°
News

Belgium-born chef brings world of experience to Rocky

Amber Hooker
| 8th May 2017 3:00 AM
Headricks Lane executive chef Roel Van Camp shared his cullinary exellence in a What's Your Beef masterclass in Rockhampton yesterday.
Headricks Lane executive chef Roel Van Camp shared his cullinary exellence in a What's Your Beef masterclass in Rockhampton yesterday. Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM Brussels to Melbourne, Brisbane and now the Beef Capital, Roel Van Camp is a cut above in Rockhampton's culinary game.

The executive chef at high-end restaurant and brewery Headricks Lane was among the top professionals sharing their passion with a 500-strong crowd during a What's Your Beef masterclass yesterday.

At just 30 years old, Roel has already spent more than half his life in the kitchen, working his way up from a "dishy" aged 13 to his current posting.

"I did my studies in Belgium, went to culinary school, graduating when I was 20," he said.

"I did my apprenticeship there for a few years, travelling to Asia, Melbourne, and Rockhampton, Queensland.

"With Headricks opening as well, somebody offered me the position as executive chef and they proposed I come to Rockhampton and open a new restaurant and brewery and I took the offer."

Roel had no qualms packing up his life, in fact it's one of the things he loves most about the profession.

"You can leave the country as a chef with nothing and know you will find a job anywhere in the world, it's just hard to find chefs, I have found that in Rocky as well," he said.

There was no shortage of talent in town yesterday though, as Roel shared the stage with Justin Triffett of Rocky Top Restaurant and Matt Sinclair of Masterchef 2016 fame.

The day offered a boost for local vendors as well, with food stalls scattered throughout Victoria Park.

Roel hopes to stamp his own taste of world experience on the city; something Headricks has already made headway in over the past six months.

"It's more of a challenge as well, because Rockhampton - regional Queensland - is not really that far ahead as Brisbane and Noosa, so we are trying to make a statement here," he said.

"We are trying to get people to know what good food is, bring the city to Rocky.

"They come in there and they think they are in Brisbane or Melbourne or Sydney so I think that's cool about it, and of course the food as well I guess."

The Wholly Cow event was a preview to Thursday night's sold-out Beef Australia launch at Headricks Lane, for which Roel has created a six-course beef-inspired degustation, down to the last bite.

"We basically render the fat, and instead of using butter in the dessert we use the beef fat, it is a bit silly," he said.

Wholly Cow month will continue throughout May as a showcase of the region's offerings.
  Wholly Cow events to come:
  • Secret Sunday Steak Madness: Sunday, May 14: Details are scant, but this is not to be missed.
  • Beefing Sunday Up: Sunday, May 21: Chef Suie Mitchel will step through delightful courses, and Treasury Wines rep Carissa Stark will match with the menu.
  • Beef Capital BBQ Festival: Across three days, May 26-28 at Callaghan Park.: Low and slow theme throughout the festival, presented by The Smokin Yak.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  beef australia chef food headricks lane producer rockhampton what's your beef wholly beef

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Much-loved Rocky store closes its doors after 60 years

Much-loved Rocky store closes its doors after 60 years

EMOTIONAL ending as Rockhampton family close their store after decades of trading.

Fans dig deep for seriously injured Rocky star

Former Rockhampton basketballer Lara Napier pictured playing for the Willetton Tigers in the WASBL.

COMMUNITY chips in cash for Rocky star injured in serious crash.

WATCH: Police escort 'road train' through busy Rocky streets

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route today.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

HUGE road train capable of carrying loads of cattle in Rocky.

Exact amount Rocky speeders are forking out in fines revealed

A police speed camera unit in action.

INVESTIGATION reveals staggering amount Rocky drivers paid out.

Local Partners

Belgium-born chef brings world of experience to Rocky

FROM Brussels to Melbourne, Brisbane and now the Beef Capital, Roel Van Camp is a cut above in Rockhampton's culinary game.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Authorities reveal why CQ family's home caught alight

HOME LOST: A Biloela property goes up in flames on Saturday morning. One person was inside when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed.

INVESTIGATION uncovers what sparked a fire that burnt down home.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

KANYE West appears to have come offline completely — deleting his Instagram and Twitter account.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

Boy George and Seal fight: ‘Don’t threaten me!’

The Voice coaches: Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Seal and Delta Goodrem.

THE two male Voice coaches bicker over a contestant.

Diver relives shark attack horror

Glenn Dickson clearly remembers being attacked by a bull shark.

"I remember watching the shark through my blood”.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

Natasha Exelby slams ABC after blooper fallout

Exelby has since left the broadcaster.

What happened to Natasha Exelby after that blooper

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

199 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been renovated and provides a beautiful first...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $349,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Ideal Country Lifestyle At The Caves

80 Auton and Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

House 4 1 2 $345,000

Imagine living on the outskirts of Rocky, surrounded by nature and still only minutes to all amenities. Positioned on just over an acre of land, backing onto...

A Family Favourite!

22 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in the sought-after Hillside estate, you can really come home to value with this ideal family property. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac location...

Massive 2 Storey Brick Family Home In The Frenchville School Precint Area - Only $349,500

130 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $349,500

The sheer size of this massive 2 storey brick/tile family home will abolutely amaze you and your family - just brilliant for the growing family. What a brilliant...

Snap Up This Superior, Lowset Brick Family Home Now - $323,000

7 Kawana Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $323,000

This superior lowset brick and tile family home is absolutely brilliant in design and layout, fabulous in presentation and fantastic in its spaciousness. You will...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $319,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

17 Jardine Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking to enter the real estate market or relax in a quiet location, this is...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!