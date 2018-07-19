Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gianfranco Zola celebrates with the fans after scoring for Chelsea in 2001.
Gianfranco Zola celebrates with the fans after scoring for Chelsea in 2001.
Soccer

New Blues boss brings club legend back home to Chelsea

by AFP, Staff Writers
19th Jul 2018 10:32 AM

GIANFRANCO Zola has been named as Chelsea assistant coach to new manager Maurizio Sarri, marking a return to the club where he spent seven years as a player.

Gianfranco Zola celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 2001.
Gianfranco Zola celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in 2001.

The 52-year-old played for the Londoners from 1996 to 2003, scoring 80 goals, including the winner in the 1998 European Cup Winners Cup final.

He also won the Super Cup, two FA Cups and the League Cup during his time in west London.

Gianfranco Zola of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United.
Gianfranco Zola of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United.

"For me it is an amazing thing. I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful," Zola said.

"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."

Roberto di Matteo (C) and Dennis Wise (R) congratulate Gianfranco Zola in 1997.
Roberto di Matteo (C) and Dennis Wise (R) congratulate Gianfranco Zola in 1997.

Zola also played club football for Napoli and Parma and won 35 caps for Italy.

As a coach, he has managed West Ham, Watford and Birmingham City who he recently left in April 2017 with the team just above the relegation zone.

Gianfranco Zola holds up a West Ham United scarf after he is appointed their new manager.
Gianfranco Zola holds up a West Ham United scarf after he is appointed their new manager.

Related Items

chelsea english premier league gianfranco zola maurizio sarri

Top Stories

    2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    premium_icon 2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    Sport 400 competitors chase share of more than $250,000 in cash, trophies

    Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    premium_icon Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    Travel It would be Australia's only regional film studios

    Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    premium_icon Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    Business Residents are happy with the result but an appeal could be lodged

    Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    premium_icon Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    Council News Carer helping someone with a disability was slugged for a ride

    Local Partners