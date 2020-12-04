CHEMICAL SPILL: Paramedics called to check workers

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a North Rockhampton business on Friday morning to assist workers after a chemical spill.

UPDATE: Two men have been taken to hospital after a chemical spill at a North Rockhampton business on Friday morning.

Ambulance officers were called to Power St about 10am where initial concerns were for two people reported to have been experiencing blurred vision after cleaning up a hydrochloric acid spill.

The workers were reportedly wearing personal protective equipment at the time of attending to the spill.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two men, both in their 20s, were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

