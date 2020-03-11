Chemist ramp up for flu shots amid coronavirus

FLU VACCINATIONS are expected to be in high demand this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Northside and southside Chemist Warehouse owner Paul Arnold said he was anticipating a higher uptake this season.

“I think this year with coronavirus there would be a lot higher awareness,” he said.

The supply of the flu vaccinations has not been affected as the products are made in Australia.

What could be a concern is the amount of other pharmacies and doctors needing more of the products, meaning there could be higher demand than supply and there might not be as many available.

This is the third year pharmacists have been able to administer the vaccination in store with positive results.

“A lot of people wouldn’t usually get it because they have to go to doctors, get a script and go back, and now they can get it done while they are the pharmacy,” Mr Arnold said.

This year, pharmacists are now able to take patients from the age of over 10, whereas before it was 16.

Mr Arnold fully endorses the flu vaccinations and encourages everyone to get it.

“Influenza is a lot more serious and affects many people in the community,” he said.

Customers have already been requesting the flu shots and online bookings are tricking through.

Mr Arnoldsaid there was no ideal time to get the vaccination but anytime between now and April was good.

Busting the greatest myth around the flu shot, Mr Arnold emphasised there was no way you could get the flu from the flu vaccination.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Arnold also said both of his stores were impacted by the toilet paper outage.

He said it had been hard to obtain from suppliers.

He said hand sanitiser was hit and miss, they could get 24 bottles today and then not be able to get any for the next four days - but washing your hands with soap and water for 10 seconds is just as effective.

The stores have also been out of masks since the Yeppoon bushfires in November and now with coronavirus, it doesn’t look like wholesalers will have them any time soon.

Mr Arnold has also had customers fearing a supply shortage wanting to get double prescriptions. He said this was not warranted at this stage.

If you want to get a flu shot, check if your pharmacy can do it as not all are eligible.