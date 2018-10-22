Cherbourg boy charged after violent home invasion

POLICE have charged a boy following a burglary which included a violent incident that is alleged to have occurred in Murgon on Sunday, October 21.

It is alleged at about 5.10am, the boy entered a residence on Harm St and assaulted the male occupant with a brick as he slept.

The 54-year-old man sustained a laceration to his head and was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment.

As a result of investigations, a 15-year-old boy has also been charged, as well as in relation to a number of home burglaries that were allegedly committed in Cobb Str and Coronation Drive.

The Courier Mail reported that a group of teens allegedly went on a violent rampage in Murgon yesterday, breaking into the local police prosecutor's home and bashing him with a brick as he slept.

It was also reported that the teens broke into the homes of a local school teacher and a lawyer, stealing the lawyer's car during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 15-year-old Cherbourg boy has been charged with two counts of attempted enter dwelling with intent and one count each of unlawful use of motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.