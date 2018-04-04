Community mourns ‘devoted dad’ and two little boys

THE tiny caskets of two little boys taken in a deadly house fire were covered with the handprints of loved ones, who on Tuesday did not want to let them go.

Connor Fisher, 2, and his little baby brother Bushy, 11 months, died along with their devoted dad Bruce in the fire that tore through their Kingaroy home on March 24.

Their brother Zac, 4, was miraculously plucked from the burning building by three ­passers-by who smashed a window to save him.

Devastated mum Sarah Bond had been out shopping just a few hundred metres from their house when she saw smoke and returned to find the home destroyed with her partner Bruce and little Connor and Bushy inside.

Hundreds turned out to farewell Connor, Bushy and Bruce Fisher at Cherbourg Community Hall. Picture: Annette Dew

With hundreds of mourners packed into the Cherbourg Community Hall yesterday, Bruce's dad and the boys' grandfather Hedley Fisher called forward Bruce's surviving children and grandchildren to leave their handprints on the caskets of their dad and little brothers.

"Brucie had some beautiful kids - big boys and beautiful daughters," Mr Fisher told mourners. "Bruce was a wonderful and devoted ­father to his children and his grandchildren."

Pallbears carry one of the coffins at the funeral. Picture: Annette Dew

The mourners swapped stories of Bruce's footballing and cricket prowess, how he had always made them laugh and smile.

Messages read aloud from Connor's aunties at childcare spoke of never forgetting the beautiful boy who was called to heaven early.

Photos of Connor and his little brother and his dad were shown on the big screen before a final plea for the community to band together, to provide those in pain with a shoulder to lean on and a heart open to listen.

"Thank you all for turning up and showing your love for our son and grandchildren," Mr Fisher said.

Fire investigation officers at the scene of the fire. Picture: Lachie Millard

A spokesman for Ms Bond's family said they wanted to thank the three men who braved the fire to rescue Zac.

"We want to thank the men who saved Zac's life," he said as the family continued to grieve yesterday.

"And we want to thank the people of Kingaroy and South Burnett who have come forward with help and assistance."