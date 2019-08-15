Cherry on top: Prize winner's work to join unique collection

See Narcissus II at Rockhampton Art Gallery from August 17 until September 17 in Public Treasures .

ROCKHAMPTON Art Gallery's collection is set to receive its first work by notable Australian painter Cherry Hood.

The donation of Narcissus II has been made by a private collector through the Cultural Gifts Program, ensuring a painting by the Archibald Prize winner will now join works by living Australian artists including Del Kathryn Barton, Daniel Boyd, Sally Gabori, Imants Tillers and Ben Quilty.

Hood is an Archibald Prize winner who has artworks in many Australian collections including the Art Gallery of NSW, National Gallery of Australia and Artbank.

Living and working in Sydney, she is well known for her use of watercolour and pigment to make large-scale figurative paintings and exhibits nationally and internationally.

The acquisition of Hood's work represents Rockhampton Art Gallery's drive to ensure the continued acquisition of contemporary Australian art.

Councillor Rose Swadling, Rockhampton Regional Council's community services committee chairwoman, said the gallery had one of the most significant collections in regional Australia.

"This donation builds on an already impressive collection of works by contemporary artists,” she said.

"Rockhampton Art Gallery is actively engaged in a collecting program and in that way ensures the collection's continued relevance.”

The cultural gift has been made possible through the support of Heiser Projects.

Heiser Projects director Bruce Heiser said it gave him great pleasure to "assist in arranging the donation of this fine work by senior Australian artist Cherry Hood to Rockhampton's collection”.

"The gallery is well recognised for the quality of its collection, with former mayor Rex Pilbeam highly regarded both for his forward thinking and his hard work in establishing the nucleus for what is rightfully considered to be a major regional collection.

"The addition of Hood's Narcissus II adds to an already substantial collection of figurative works held in Rockhampton's collection and I look forward to seeing it in situ on my next visit to the gallery.”

Members of the public can see Narcissus II at Rockhampton Art Gallery from August 17 until September 17 as part of Public Treasures.

The exhibition is an open collection presentation that continuously refreshes, presenting a greater range of works that change throughout the exhibition period.

Public Treasures: Collection of Cultural Gifts will be on exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery from August 17 to November 10.

Since opening in 1976, the gallery has built a remarkable and diverse collection of Australian and international art that attracts more than 30,000 visitors a year.

With more than 2000 works in the permanent collection, the gallery draws on its collection throughout the year to inform a program of curated and touring exhibitions, art awards, education workshops and public programs.

Rockhampton Art Gallery's collection has benefited substantially from gifts and donations of artworks since its inception and continues to receive significant artworks through the Commonwealth Cultural Gifts Scheme.

The nationally significant collection would not exist as it is today without these generous donations and Public Treasures: Collection of Cultural Gifts seeks to pay tribute to the most significant champions of the gallery and acknowledge the ongoing support of donors.