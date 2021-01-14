Chess champ has the right moves at comp in Spain

The Cathedral College graduate Justin Turner finished equal second in a chess tournament in Valencia, Spain. Photo: Contributed

The Cathedral College graduate Justin Turner finished equal second in a chess tournament in Valencia, Spain. Photo: Contributed

The Cathedral College graduate Justin Turner has tasted chess success in Valencia, Spain.

He finished joint second in a tournament last weekend for players rated under 1600 on the International Chess Federation scale.

After two wins and a loss on the first day, he went on to record another two wins and a draw on the second.

Justin was last month among the 50 competitors battling it out at the Valencia Open.

The 26 year old, who was the dux of TCC in 2011, has been honing his playing skills while in COVID lockdown in Spain.

He was happy with his weekend performance, especially given the length of several of his matches.

“In the first round, the only match I lost was after a two and a half hour, 83-move battle,” Justin said.

Justin Turner proudly displays the trophy he won at the chess tournament. Photo: Contributed

“That’s a crazy length in a tournament where each game is 30 minutes plus an extra 30 seconds per move made.

“I was offered a draw in that game, around move 40, but felt I could win and over-pressed.”

Justin said three of the six games he played were the last to finish, with another of them also lasting more than two hours.

“I played reasonably well, especially given the pressure of being the higher-ranked player in all my games, which is far different from the situation in the Open tournaments in which I am usually the underdog,” he said.

“My rating was projected to jump to around 1580 after that Open tournament last month so, given the scarcity of tournaments in general, this could well have been my last chance to play an under 1600 tournament, so it was a nice opportunity to grab.”