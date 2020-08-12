Chezblack shows her class in Rocky win

Beau-Dene Appo returns the brilliant Callaghan Park winner King Klaus to the enclosure on Tuesday.

HORSE RACING: The tide finally turned for Rockhampton trainer Shane Sigvart when consistent Foxwedge mare Chezblack (Justin Stanley, $2.90) scored a thrilling win at Callaghan Park races yesterday.

Racing as favourite after two promising placings at both starts for eight months lay-off, Chezblack - raced by a large syndicate of well-known local racing identities - was simply too good for her rivals in the $17K Class 6 Plate (1050m).

Sigvart won two races with Chezblack when he moved to Townsville last year but she rotated her sacroiliac at her last start there in October when coming in an out of character last.

“She had four to five months in a paddock and then we had chiropractor Michael Bryant go over her,” Sigvart explained.

“She came back into training and our Rockhampton vet Brad Johnstone has been a huge help in assisting in her exercise routine, so too has the mare’s track work rider Jimmy Wilson.”

Thrilled that the lightly raced Chezblack had now recovered from her painful and debilitating injury, Sigvart was also chuffed that the mare can also drop back in class despite the win.

“Despite the Class 6 win today, she is still eligible to drop back to a Class 5 now which is a bonus,” he said last night.

Bundaberg trainer Gary Clem and Alton Downs-based mentor Kerry Smyth also had good reasons to be jubilant after the strong winning performances by their stable sprinters in the divisions of the BM 0-58 (1100m).

Clem’s Love Conquers All strapping gelding King Klaus (Beau-Dene Appo, $1.55) did what few widely drawn horses can do from the difficult 1100m starting point and still defiantly win.

Carrying topweight of 59kg and starting from barrier 12, King Klaus wasn’t the best away from the gates but his brilliant speed allowed him to motor forward and race to the lead while still covering ground.

In the straight King Klaus, while under immense pressure, found that extra quality and held off Lingalonga Lass (Zoe White, $7.00) by 0.75 lengths.

The pressure started to tell on King Klaus over the last 175m as he shifted his ground outwards, carrying the runner-up out as a consequence, but the subsequent resultant protest against him was dismissed.

With three wins and two seconds from five starts, Clem will now consider a short course city race for King Klaus in the near future.

While Kerry Smyth’s Applicant (Chris Whiteley, $2.5) ran a slower time than King Claus, the win under 58kg had considerable merit.

Raced by the trainer himself, the Star Witness gelding gives the impression he will be just as competitive when Smyth steps him up further in distance.

Rockhampton jockey Tasha Champers was a winner and loser after the Ricky Vale-trained Doom scored an upset win in the Class 3 Plate (1400m).

However, despite leaving the stewards room with a seven days suspension for excessive whip use on Doom, she was still displaying the smiles of a winner.

Speaking of Ricky Vale, his last start Rockhampton Cup winner Absolut Artie will contest an NMW Handicap (1400m) in Brisbane on Saturday under 60.5kg with Ash Butler to ride.

Although just nudged out by a nose from Toowoomba victor Bogey Man (Stanley, $2.60), the Mark Lehmann-trained Bat A Kat ($7.50) demonstrated courage in the Open (1300m).

Bat A Kat (Butler) took control of the race from the top of the long Callaghan Park straight and under his 60kg he was all over a fighting winner until the last hop.

Racing returns to Callaghan Park Rockhampton for another TAB meeting on Monday, August 24.