Chic beachfront apartment

A UNIQUE opportunity to purchase this top-floor, tastefully-renovated, fully-furnished and spacious Alex beachfront apartment that captures ocean views and perfect north/east aspect.

Nothing to do here just sit back and enjoy everything this prime beachfront apartment offers.

The modern, well-appointed kitchen with quality appliances is perfectly positioned to entertain and enjoy.

High quality porcelain tiles throughout, this air-conditioned apartment is arguably the best in the building - with sensational ocean views which captures the cooling ocean breezes in summer off the large sun-drenched, full-length entertaining balcony.

Take advantage of high holiday letting income from excellent on-site management or choose your own options for the apartment.

Headland Tropicana is more like a four-star resort boasting an indoor heated pool with spa, a large oasis lagoon style pool, sauna, half size tennis court, games room area, landscaped barbecue and entertaining area and secure undercover parking.

Perfectly positioned and only a short stroll to Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba patrolled swimming and surfing beaches, cafes, restaurants and all this fantastic beachfront lifestyle offers.

29 HEADLAND TROPICANA, 274 ALEXANDRA PDE, ALEXANDRA HEADLAND

1 Bed

1 Bath

1 Car

Agent: Kevin Annetts at Kevin Annetts Property

Contact: 0417 644 503

Features: Ocean views, tastefully renovated, fully furnished, perfect north/east aspect, modern well appointed kitchen with quality appliances. Large sun-drenched full length entertaining balcony. Complex features two swimming pools, half-size tennis court, games room area, and secure undercover parking

Price: Auction on site Saturday, January 26, at 11am

Inspection: Saturday 1-1.30pm January 5