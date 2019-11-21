Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Toowoomba Chicken Truck Crash
Breaking

'They're all over the place': Chickens loose after crash

Tobi Loftus
Michael Nolan
by and
21st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE lane of the Toowoomba Connection Road at the top of the range is blocked this morning after a truck carrying chickens crashed.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the semi crashed in the eastbound lane just before 10.40am.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba.
A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba. Michael Nolan

 

"One lane is open and one lane is blocked," the spokesman said.

"The truck was carrying chickens."

The spokesman said a number of the chickens had escaped from the truck after the crash.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba
A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba Michael Nolan

"They're all over the place," he said.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene as well as the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"The truck was on its side at the top of the range," a QFES spokeswoman said.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba.
A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba. Michael Nolan

"There were no entrapments." 

Fire crews are showering chickens that survived the crash with water to cool them down and destress them.

Crews are also working to disassemble parts of the truck to get to trapped chickens that are still alive.

A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba
A truck carrying chickens has crashed in Toowoomba Michael Nolan

Many chickens are believed to have been killed in the crash.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

More Stories

car crash chickens livestock toowoomba truck accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge infrastructure spending boost for Ring Rd

        premium_icon Huge infrastructure spending boost for Ring Rd

        News CQ cashes from government efforts to stimulate the economy and employment.

        • 21st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        UPDATE: FoodWorks robber remains at large

        premium_icon UPDATE: FoodWorks robber remains at large

        News The alleged offender made demands with a screwdriver and walked away with a large...

        FORMAL 2019: RSHS seniors hit the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: RSHS seniors hit the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Rockhampton State High School 2019 Formal red...

        How Patricia’s diagnosis changed how people saw her

        premium_icon How Patricia’s diagnosis changed how people saw her

        News ‘Most people think your stupid because you’re in a wheelchair’