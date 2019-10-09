Chickpea harvests please amid drought concerns

HARVEST: The Central Highlands has had a successful chickpea yield this season.

CHICKPEA farmers in the Central Highlands have been “pleasantly surprised” by recent yields, despite dry skies looming over summer crops, according to member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.

Hungry headers near Emerald are harvesting winter’s chickpea crop and beginning to transition to next season’s summer varieties.

“There have been some pretty good yields,” Mr Millar said.

“We’re looking at 80,000 hectares of chickpea across the Central Highlands. That’s a ton to the hectare for dry land and about two and a half for irrigation, in some areas.

“So there is a little bit of a silver lining.”

That lining (confusingly) surrounds the absence of storm clouds overhead, which reduces the amount of arable land.

“It’s been a pretty tough season dramatically down on acreage because of the drought,” Mr Millar said.

“But the quality of the crop that has been in the ground has been fantastic.

“What we need now is an early start to the wet season.”

Much depends on the climatic shift away from current dry conditions, expected towards the end of the year.

Aside from drought and fodder subsidies, the key for Emerald, Mr Millar said, was filling the Fairbairn Dam, which sits just above 15 per cent capacity.

“What allocations were available for chickpea kept the economy going in some way.

“But at the moment the options for cotton are limited all across Queensland. What we need is a big flush into the Fairbairn Dam.

“Without rain, it’s going to be pretty severe.”

But history and hardiness helps keep nearby farmers positive, he said.

“You’ve got to be a glass-half-full person in this game.

“We’ve been through droughts before; we’ve come out of droughts. This dam has been low before; it will fill up again.

“And when it does fill up it’s a major economic contributor to the Queensland economy.

“It’s one of the most important pieces of infrastructure we have in the Central Highlands: it creates not only chickpea, but citrus, figs, watermelons - it’s essential.”

Mr Millar shares this tendency to focus on what’s ahead.

“With the yields that have come off, I think people have been pleasantly surprised.

“That puts some optimism and some cash into the economy.

“But we’ve got to remember the size of the crop is down. What solves drought is rain.

“It could be difficult, but I’m an optimist. I think we will get a wet season and let’s hope it comes soon.”