Chief economist gives CQ forecast for coal, cattle, tourism

Leading economist Michael Knox flew into Rockhampton to deliver some good and bad news for the region's cattle and coal industries. PICTURED: Sale30d CQLX stockman Max Frame herds in another yard of cattle for selling at last Friday's cattle sale. Janie Kayes 30/4/10

A VISITING Chief Economist has some good news and some bad news to share regarding the economic future for Central Queensland.

Chief Economist and Director of Strategy Morgans Financial Michael Knox flew into Rockhampton on Tuesday at the invitation of accountancy firm Evans Edwards and associates.

He provided information to almost 40 of their clients and associates gathered at Headricks Lane on national and international economics and how they would apply to our region.

Mr Knox said due to international trading trends we had plenty of reasons to be optimistic in CQ but it wasn't going to be all smooth sailing.

"What's happened is there's been a long decline in the terms of trade with the Australian export prices have peaking back in 2011,” Mr Knox said.

"That puts downward pressure on investment and there's been a slump investment following the mining boom and the mining construction boom.

He said a lot of people expected this price slump to continue into next decade but since our export prices bottomed out in 2016, they have risen and are now 32% higher than they were at the beginning of last year.g

"We're beginning to see in the last quarterly national accounts the decline in mining and mining investment is coming to an end and a recovery in investment in the services sector,” Mr Knox said.

"And that means you're beginning to have recovery of growth in Australia.”

He said because of weak growth in Australia, it was feeding the weak demand for labour and "weakest wages growth this century”.

With the recovery of commodity prices and terms of trade, the dollar output of the Australian economy consequently improves profits which in turn increases investment and jobs growth.

"We're just at the beginning of a turn around in the Australian economy, growth is going to accelerate from 2% to 3% continuing over the next couple of years,” Mr Knox said.

Evans Edwards and Associates principal Tony Edwards welcomed the visit by Chief Economist Michael Knox. Contributed

Coming to CQ, Mr Knox said there were two things people were in interested in hearing about.

"I have good news and bad news,” he said.

"Outlook for coal, better than anyone thinks.”

Mr Knox forecast there would be decades of demand for coal, initially from China before India's fast growing economy overtakes it.

"In terms of coal, the real demand from iron ore is from China and what's driving the demand is the surprising recovery of the Chinese steel industry,” he said.

"In recent months, Chinese steel production is up 10% for the last year and that increase in demand for iron ore is increasing the demand for metallurgical coal.

He said surprisingly the Chinese are trying to reduce their coal production due to inefficiencies in their own supply chain and production expenses, they find it easier to rely on Australian coal exports.

"In the last year, Chinese coal production fell by 128 million tonnes and they were extremely disappointed because the reduction was only 85% of what they wanted,” Mr Knox said.

A week after the first load of coal arrives at the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, dozers and trucks begin to move the coal to bed down the stockyard.Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer Mara Pattison-Sowden

He said China will become the biggest economy in the world in 2020 before India surpassed it by 2050.

To fuel this growth and modernisation over the coming decades, Mr Knox said India would require coal to provide it with a cheap, bountiful source of energy.

Turning to the bad news, Mr Knox said he wasn't feeling optimistic about the cattle price remaining high for much longer.

"The problem is that the domestic price of cattle in Australia is above international export price.

"In the long term as those cattle stocks which have been built up over the last couple of years come to market over the next year or two, that will drive the domestic price down towards the international price.”

Mr Knox said the the exchange rate is significantly better than it was three years ago and provided it didn't go up any further, it would drive tourism into Central Queensland.

When taken in combination with the growth in national income of countries that are coming to visit, it bodes well for region.

"Fortunately the year ahead is going to be the best year in the international economy in the last five,” he said.

"So you've got more international travellers with income who can come to Australia.”