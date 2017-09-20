Child, 4, among patients taken to hospital after Rocky crash

Ambulance and QFES officers on scene of an Alton Downs crash.

Ambulance and QFES officers on scene of an Alton Downs crash. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 12.40PM: FOUR people including a four-year-old child are being transported to Rockhampton Hospital after an Alton Downs crash.

The child is believed to have minor injuries while the injuries of remaining three patients are unknown.

Photos from the scene indicate the car has left a dirt road and crashed into bushland.

The Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service attended the incident, which occurred about 11.40am.

It appears only one car was involved in the crash.

12PM: PARAMEDICS have just arrived to help two adults and two children involved in an Alton Downs crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 11.40am to attend the incident on Reid and Hunt roads.

A QAS spokesman said a crew had just arrived on scene about 12pm, so they were unable to comment on the condition of the four patients yet.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Queensland Police Service were not aware of the incident as of 11.55am.

