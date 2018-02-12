Menu
Child and 2 adults hurt in CQ Bruce Hwy crash, caravan fire

FILE PHOTO: Two people were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Marlborough last night.
Amber Hooker
A CHILD and two adults were injured during a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, Marlborough about 6.40pm yesterday.

A caravan and car fire broke out after the incident, however the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service report no one was in the vehicles at the time.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report the patients involved were a man in his 30s with a head laceration, a female in her 20s with abdominal pain and a boy with a facial laceration.

The QAS reports all passengers were stable, and two were transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A QFES spokeswoman said they extinguished the blaze and required no further resources as of 8pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
