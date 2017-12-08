Child assaulted with baseball bat in North Rocky street

3.55pm: The 10-year-old victim is suffering from bruising to the head after he was reportedly hit by a baseball bat.

Police are investigating the alleged assault.

The offender is believed to be still in the area.

Ambulance paramedics are treating the boy.

More to come.

3.45pm: Emergency services are responding to a report of a 10-year-old boy being hit in the head by a baseball bat in a North Rockhampton street.

The incident happened about 3.40pm in the vicinity of Elphinstone St, Koongal.

There are no details on injuries or how the incident occurred.