Child assaulted with baseball bat in North Rocky street

3.55pm: The 10-year-old victim is suffering from bruising to the head after he was reportedly hit by a baseball bat.
Police are investigating the alleged assault.
The offender is believed to be still in the area.
Ambulance paramedics are treating the boy.
More to come.
3.45pm: Emergency services are responding to a report of a 10-year-old boy being hit in the head by a baseball bat in a North Rockhampton street.
The incident happened about 3.40pm in the vicinity of Elphinstone St, Koongal.
There are no details on injuries or how the incident occurred.