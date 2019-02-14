CHILD CRUELTY: Newborn baby starved, neglected for months

The girl, who is now aged three, spent much of her first 10 weeks starving and neglected while her mum and dad hid in the shed of their Craignish home doing meth.

The girl, who is now aged three, spent much of her first 10 weeks starving and neglected while her mum and dad hid in the shed of their Craignish home doing meth.

FROM the moment she was taken home from a hospital, a newborn baby was subjected to unimaginable suffering at the hands of her drug-addict parents.

The girl, who is now aged three, spent much of her first 10 weeks starving and neglected while her mum and dad hid in the shed of their Craignish home doing meth.

Doctors found her severely malnourished and underweight with extremely low blood pressure.

Her father, now 43, was sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to child cruelty.

The court heard of the girl's tragic start to life in 2016, which was doomed before she had even been born - her pregnant mum had not wanted to have a girl.

While the mum allegedly refused to breastfeed the girl and left her alone crying for the most part, her dad did little to help.

He provided the pair's other children with food - but not his daughter.

The court was told that from the man's perspective, his job was to focus on helping improve the health of his partner so she could breastfeed. He chose to not buy baby formula to not upset his partner.

The saving grace came when the father made a 000 call, alerting emergency workers of both his partner's and baby's deteriorating states.

At the hospital, the girl was observed to have gone through "prolonged starvation".

In the aftermath and in the care of her loving grandmother, she would wake up screaming hysterically.

This was attributed to the girl recalling the feeling of severe hunger.

The father was sentenced to 16 months in jail, and is due for parole in four months.

After 18 months living with her grandmother, the girl and her brothers were forced to return to live with their mother.

The girl's mother has been charged with child cruelty as well as assault. Her matter has been referred to the mental health court.