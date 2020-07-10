Child dies and four injured in truck crash

A child has died and four people are injured after a truck crash on Friday afternoon.

A child has died and four people are injured after a truck crash on Friday afternoon.

A child has died and four people are injured after a truck crash on Friday afternoon at Menangle, southwest of Liverpool in Sydney.

The young girl, whose age has not been released, died at the scene of the horror crash between the large truck and several other vehicles.

Just after 3pm on Friday, emergency services were called to a rest area southbound on the Hume Highway following reports a B-double crashed into parked cars.

The child could not be saved and at least four people who were injured were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

A child has died and at least four people are injured after a B-double truck collided with cars at Menangle. Picture: 7 News.

A woman is in a critical condition while the others are reported to be serious but stable.

The male truck driver was not injured and will be taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Camden Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Child dies, four injured in truck crash