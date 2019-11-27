Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Child dies in horrific multi-vehicle crash

by Ben Graham
27th Nov 2019 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM

 

A HORRIFIC crash between a truck and a car carrying a woman and three children has left a child dead and several injured.

The truck collided with three cars on the M5 motorway east of Belmore Road just before 8.20am this morning.

The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News
The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News

NSW Police said a child died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital for treatment.

"All four drivers - two women and two men - have been taken to hospital for mandatory testing and treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

Police hasve set up a crime scene and are appealing for information.

Live Traffic Sydney says all eastbound lanes are closed on the motorway at Riverwood.

It added that eastbound traffic is being diverted away from the scene via Belmore Road, Canterbury Road and King Georges Road.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time.

- more to come

The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News
The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News

More Stories

child killed editors picks highway crash truck accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vet, farmer, father and grazier earns award nomination

        premium_icon Vet, farmer, father and grazier earns award nomination

        News “No animal should run out of grass during a drought; it’s the decision to keep that animal that’s the problem,” says Yaamba grazier nominated for Reef Guardian...

        Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        premium_icon Truck crashes overnight near Blackwater

        News The patient was transported in the early hours of this morning.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in front of Magistrates Court today.

        Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

        Morning Rewind: Top five stories you may have missed

        News Tragedy strikes on a CQ mine, Activists ramp up operations, and Rockhampton Council...