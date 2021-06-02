Menu
News

Child dies in kayaking accident

by Bianca Mastroianni
2nd Jun 2021 7:03 AM

A four-yaer-old girl has tragically died after their kayak overturned in the Karuah River in the New South Wales Hunter Region.

At about 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, emergency services were called to Mallabula Point in Mallabula, following reports that an unresponsive child was found in the water.

A child has died in a kayaking accident in Karuah. Picture: Supplied
Police officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended the scene and retrieved the girl from the water.

The child was a four-year-old girl. Picture: NSW Government
The NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the girl, taking her to John Hunter Hospital while she was in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the girl died shortly after.

 

