Child feared dead after fire rips through home

A child is feared dead and four people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Hunter Region, north of Sydney.

The top floor of the red brick home was well engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton, at about 3.30am after reports of a fire.

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Nine News Sydney

There were reportedly six people, four of these children, in the home at the time of the blaze.

Paramedics treated four people at the scene and took them to Singleton Hospital.

The other two people are unaccounted for.

A neighbour said she heard screaming in the early hours of the morning.

"I was woken up to screams and I came out and the house was on fire," she told Channel 9.

"There were so many children inside. It is just a shocking thing to happen to anybody."

Firefighters and police are also at the home where they are trying to discover the cause of the blaze but it is believed that is started in the front room of the house.

A neighbour claims there were many children inside the house. Picture: Nine News Sydney