Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire at Imbil on Saturday night.

About 7pm, emergency services were called to a campground off Yabba Creek Rd after it's believed the little girl fell backwards into the fire.

Jetski crashes into bridge after teens throw rocks

Rental crisis exposes Coast's social housing shame

The preschool-aged girl was quickly pulled out but suffered minor burns to the back of her arm and legs as a result.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and assisted paramedics in stabilising the girl before she was flown to hospital.

She was escorted by her mother to the Queensland Children's Hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.

campfire incident racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Frenchville SC Capricorn Challenge begins in ‘heated’ display of cricket

        Man injured in CBD laneway

        Premium Content Man injured in CBD laneway

        News Paramedics attended the scene around 10.30 Saturday night

        Price per kilo record broken at CQLX

        Premium Content Price per kilo record broken at CQLX

        Rural Restocking demand pushed the price of Brangus weaners to 572c/kg.

        UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Breaking The crash occurred on the corner on two South Rockhampton streets.