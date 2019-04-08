Menu
Crime

Child forced to sleep on garage floor because of dad's music

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Apr 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 12-YEAR-OLD child was forced to sleep on the floor of a garage as their father refused to turn down loud music for three hours.

The 41-year-old father was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police found the 12-year-old sleeping on a mattress on the floor in the garage and the defendant yelling at the child's mother "I want you out of this house tomorrow” when they arrived at the Rockhampton residence for a domestic violence breach.

She said the children had asked their father multiple times over three hours to turn the music down so they could sleep, but he did not comply.

Ms Marsden said the defendant claimed he didn't think he was doing anything wrong, he "just wanted the aggrieved and the kids to leave the house”.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant had a history of abusing alcohol and breaching domestic violence orders and had been subjected to three probation orders in the past.

He ordered the defendant to pay a $750 fine and a conviction was recorded.

