Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a child and man were found in the red Holden Commodore off Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.
The body of a child and man were found in the red Holden Commodore off Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.
Breaking

Police release age of child found at murder-suicide scene

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Feb 2019 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30AM: Police have released that the child found murdered in a car on the Sunshine Coast was just six months old.

Sunshine Coast Police were at the crime scene this morning with forensic detectives expected to enter the scene in the next half an hour.

Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide on the Sunshine Coast.
Police investigate a suspected murder-suicide on the Sunshine Coast.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified.

At this stage, detectives are treating the death of the child as suspicious and the man's death as non-suspicious.
Investigations are continuing.

10AM: Council workers found the bodies of a child, believed murdered, and a man inside a vehicle on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

There is a heavy police presence at the murder scene, located on Roys Rd, Coochin Creek.

Police are directing vehicles away from the area.

Detectives from the Child Protection Unit are treating the matter as a murder-suicide.

The man are child are believed to be from the Redcliffe area.

9AM: The bodies of a man and a child were found dead in a car this morning, with police investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The red Holden Commodore wagon was located on Roys Rd, Coochin Creek about 8am.

Police say the two come from Redcliffe and the incident is domestic violence related.

A crime scene has been established around the vehicle.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
coochin creek editors picks murder suicide sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More than 50 building companies have collapsed in Queensland since 2013 leaving more than 7000 subbies unpaid to the tune of $500 million. SEE THE FULL LIST

    JM Kelly collapse leaves Rocky business high and dry

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse leaves Rocky business high and dry

    Money State Govt taking steps to help smaller businesses to address risk

    Nikko bandit: Police arrest man over service station hold-up

    premium_icon Nikko bandit: Police arrest man over service station hold-up

    Crime Police say the man still had 'identifying marks' on his body

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
    Delays expected after crash at North Rocky intersection

    Delays expected after crash at North Rocky intersection

    Breaking Motorists are advised to avoid the road if possible