Child found unconscious in Rockhampton pool

A CHILD was found unconscious in a Rockhampton swimming pool yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre in south Rockhampton about 2.30pm to reports a child of unknown age had been found unconscious in the pool.

When paramedics arrived, the child was conscious and breathing, but had taken in some water.

The child was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier this month, the Royal Life Saving Society released its annual National Drowning Report.

The report showed there is an average of 474 non-fatal drowning incidents annually.

Children aged four years and under accounted for 42% of non-fatal drowning incidents, where for every one fatal drowning there are 7.6 non-fatal incidents.

More than a third of non-fatal incidents was found to occur in swimming pools, both at home and public centres.

