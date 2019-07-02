Child freed from locked car at local pool

11.40AM: FIRE crews had to smash a window on a car in order to reach a child to had been locked in a car in Wandal this morning.

The young boy, who is believed to be six-years-old, is now in the hand of his mother after emergency crews rushed to the scene at Graham Acton Way.

11.25AM: REPORTS from emergency services suggest a child is locked in a car in Wandal.

The child, understood to be a six year-old, has been locked in a car at the Rockhampton Pool on Graham Acton Way.

Ambulance and fire crews are on scene working to free the child, who is reportedly alert but distressed.

RACQ has been notified and will be attending the scene.