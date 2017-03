An ambulance is at the scene of a crash where a child has been hit by a truck.

BREAKING 8.30am: EMERGENCY services are responding to the BP service station on Yaamba Rd following reports a child has been hit by a truck.

Initial reports suggest a child has been struck at the service station at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Richardson Rd.

Queensland Ambulance reports suggest the child is conscious however has suffered lower leg injuries.

Motorists in the area are urged to give way to emergency services vehicles and avoid the scene.

More to come.