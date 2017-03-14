35°
Teenage boy hit by truck rushed to Rockhampton Hospital

Melanie Plane
| 14th Mar 2017 8:31 AM Updated: 9:16 AM
An ambulance is at the scene of a crash where a child has been hit by a truck.
An ambulance is at the scene of a crash where a child has been hit by a truck. Adam Wratten

UPDATE 9.15AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services have confirmed a teenage boy is being transported to hospital following this morning's bicycle and truck accident in north Rockhampton. 

A teenage boy is en route to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition suffering a leg injury. 

It is understood while emergency services remain at the scene of the crash, the truck has now been moved from the scene and the road has been reopened. 

UPDATE 9AM: REPORTS from the scene indicate QAS paramedics are still treating the child hit by a truck outside the crematorium. 

The Morning Bulletin understands the child was riding a bike when struck by the vehicle and has suffered lower leg injuries. 

A witness at the scene said a blue bike was leaning up against the side of a vehicle at the scene. 

Police have closed the intersection and motorists are urged to seek an alternate route. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 8.45AM: A WITNESS working at a business near the crash said the intersection was heavily backed up with traffic. 

"I didn't see the crash but there is a truck stopped on Yaamba Rd, it looks like it was turning left onto Feez St heading south from Bunnings," the witness said. 

"There is a person on the ground and there are ambulances, fire trucks and police. 

"The police have shut the intersection down and traffic is backed up." 

More to come. 

UPDATE 8.40AM: POLICE are closing sections of Richardson Rd and Yaamba Rd as they respond to reports a child was hit by a truck at the intersection.

It is unclear at this stage how serious the injuries are or the age of the child.

BREAKING 8.30am: EMERGENCY services are responding to the BP service station on Yaamba Rd following reports a child has been hit by a truck.

Initial reports suggest a child has been struck at the service station at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Richardson Rd.

Queensland Ambulance reports suggest the child is conscious however has suffered lower leg injuries.

Motorists in the area are urged to give way to emergency services vehicles and avoid the scene.

More to come.

Topics:  child crash truck

