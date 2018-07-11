Child hospitalised after crash on busy CQ highway

A CHILD was among two people hospitalised early this morning after a crash on a busy Central Queensland highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an accident on the Capricorn Highway near Comet, around 40km east of Emerald, at 10.48pm last night.

An adult and a child were treated by paramedics and taken to Emerald Hospital around 2.30am.

Two other people involved in the crash, another adult and child, declined transport to hospital.

Although no information on their injuries were available, a spokesperson from QAS said they were in a stable condition.