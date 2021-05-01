Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics transported a boy to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition after a pedestrian vs car incident at Gladstone.
Paramedics transported a boy to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition after a pedestrian vs car incident at Gladstone.
News

Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
1st May 2021 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition with head and arm injuries after an incident with a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said Gladstone police attended a private property off Alf O'Rourke Drive at Gladstone around 3.45pm after reports a child had been hit by a car.

The spokeswoman declined to elaborate on if the incident would be investigated.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said Gladstone paramedics responded to the scene at 3.46pm.

"Paramedics were called to a vehicle and pedestrian incident," the spokeswoman said.

"A male child was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and arm injuries."

Police and Queensland Ambulance declined to comment on how the incident occurred.

callemondah car vs pedestrian central queensland gladstone gladstone hospital gladstone observer gladstone police qas gladstone queensland ambulance service queensland police service serious condition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chef fires up his ovens for the first time this year

        Premium Content Chef fires up his ovens for the first time this year

        Food & Entertainment He runs the Celebrity Chef program for Beef Australia.

        Man rescued after car becomes stuck in flood waters

        Premium Content Man rescued after car becomes stuck in flood waters

        News QFES swift water rescue retrieved the man and transported him to the main shore.

        Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

        Premium Content Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

        Crime Two brothers have pleaded guilty to the ugly assault