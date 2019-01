Paramedics were called to the backyard pool about 3.30pm.

Paramedics were called to the backyard pool about 3.30pm.

A CHILD is in a serious but stable condition after a near drowning in Brisbane's south.

The incident occurred about 3.30pm in a backyard pool.

The child, described as "primary school aged" by Queensland Ambulance Service, was treated by paramedics at the scene of the Calamvale home before being taken to Brisbane Children's Hospital.