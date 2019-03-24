Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
All traffic has been diverted from Yeppoon Rd heading east after a serious crash this morning
All traffic has been diverted from Yeppoon Rd heading east after a serious crash this morning Michelle Gately
Breaking

Seven people injured in two vehicle crash this morning

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Mar 2019 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.50am: ALL patients from a serious two-vehicle accident on Yeppoon Rd have been transported from the scene.

Emergency services are still at the scene where two sedans collided at the Cawarral turn off this morning.

Reports indicate seven people were being transported to Rockhampton Hospital including a three-year-old female who had a cardiac arrest on the side of the road and a six-year-old female who had been trapped in a vehicle.

UPDATE 10.20AM: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is en route to a serious two vehicle crash on the Yeppoon Rd.

Reports indicate a three-year-old female went into cardiac arrest with bystanders conducting CPR.

It is believed a six-year-old female was initially trapped but emergency services have assisted to get her out of the vehicle.

Reports indicate seven people are expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

The crash occurred on the Yeppoon Rd near the Artillery Rd intersection.

For traffic diversion information click here: Traffic diversion information for motorists

 

UPDATE 10.10AM: ALL people in the two vehicles involved in a serious crash on the Yeppoon Rd are now out of the vehicles with seven people to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

 

UPDATE 10AM: BYSTANDERS are conducting CPR on a child involved in a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd near the Artillery Rd intersection.

Reports indict bystanders are conducting CPR on a three-year-old female while a six-year-old female is trapped in one of two vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

9.50: EMERGENCY services are en route to a serious two vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd where a child is believed to be in a serious condition.

Reports indicate one child is unconscious and others injured in the crash.

It is believed the crash is near or on the Artillery Rd, Ironpot, intersection.

There are children aged seven, 10 and 11 involved.

Reports indicate between eight to 10 people are involved.

crash tmbcrash yeppoon rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Traffic diversion information for motorists due to crash

    Traffic diversion information for motorists due to crash

    Breaking YEPPOON Road is closed due to a serious two vehicle crash.

    • 24th Mar 2019 10:19 AM
    Rocky's biggest challenge? Finding our story

    premium_icon Rocky's biggest challenge? Finding our story

    Business Insight from demographer Bernard Salt helps us to find our vision

    Mayor's desk: How Rocky is cashing in on Chinese investment

    premium_icon Mayor's desk: How Rocky is cashing in on Chinese investment

    Politics Margaret Strelow explains how region is expanding Asian connections

    LNP could let parents search sex offenders

    premium_icon LNP could let parents search sex offenders

    Crime Strong penalties hope to prevent predictable vigilante action