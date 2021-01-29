Menu
A young boy was injured in a quad bike rollover at Belcong on Friday morning.
News

Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

Kristen Booth
29th Jan 2021 10:35 AM
A young boy was hospitalised after a quad bike rollover at Belcong on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to the private address between Capella and Tieri just after 8am and treated the child who suffered chest and abdomen pain.

He was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes after a man in his 40s was killed in a motorcycle crash at Belcong on Wednesday.

