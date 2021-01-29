Child injured in quad bike rollover on CQ property

A young boy was injured in a quad bike rollover at Belcong on Friday morning.

A young boy was hospitalised after a quad bike rollover at Belcong on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to the private address between Capella and Tieri just after 8am and treated the child who suffered chest and abdomen pain.

He was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes after a man in his 40s was killed in a motorcycle crash at Belcong on Wednesday.

