Paramedics responded to a traffic crash on the Leichhardt Highway last night.

A YOUNG child has been taken to hospital following a crash northwest of Rockhampton last night.

At 12.07am, paramedics were called to reports of a traffic crash on the Leichhardt Highway, near Dululu.

A child was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.